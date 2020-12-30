FLORIDA — New blueline tilefish recreational regulations to effect Friday, Jan. 1, in Atlantic state waters, including Monroe County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The regulations include:
• A three blueline tilefish recreational bag limit within the three-fish aggregate bag limit for grouper and tilefish in Atlantic state waters.
• An Atlantic state waters recreational season for harvest from May 1 through Aug. 31.
These new regulations are consistent with those in Atlantic federal waters and could help prevent both recreational quota overages and overfishing, FWC says.
Learn more at myfwc.com/marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Tilefish,” which is under the “Reef Fish” tab.