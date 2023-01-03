While already dealing with a mass migration event in the Florida Keys that started Friday night involving Cubans, federal agents on Tuesday were processing about 135 to 150 Haitians who arrived in Key Largo on Tuesday morning.

The vessel carrying the migrants grounded inside the waters of John Pennekamp State Park shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday and the migrants jumped out and swam to shore near the Port Largo neighborhood. The group was comprised of adult men and women, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Jason Rafter said. The group arrived in a large sailing ship. They were being process by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on Tuesday afternoon.

