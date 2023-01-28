One local bird expert does not know what caused roughly 60 turkey vultures to fall from the sky above the backcountry waters off the Florida Keys, but it’s not the first time a large flock has dropped from the blue above the island chain.

The Marathon Wild Bird Center took in the large flock of vultures on Monday, Jan. 23, after they literally fell from the sky and had to be rescued by employees of the Dolphin Research Center and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

