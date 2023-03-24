The African Cemetery Memorial at Higgs Beach got a much-needed facelift during the last several weeks.
The husband-and-wife team of Carlos and Diana Delgado — the original artists for the memorial — touched up the artwork.
Their company, Dega Art Surfaces, specializes in “art in unexpected places.” The memorial’s designer, historian Dinzulu Gene Tinnie, contacted them in 2009.
They painstakingly created the mural using small brushes over a month and a half.
The last time the mural was refurbished was more than seven years ago. But Hurricane Ian and years of exposure to the salt, sun and sand had taken their toll.
So Monroe County decided it was time for a touch-up.
The couple finished the refresh last Wednesday and were waiting for the protective sealant to cure as of Friday.
The memorial has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
The cemetery was forgotten until 2002 when the site was rediscovered with the help of ground-penetrating radar. It is the only known cemetery in the United States for those intercepted on their way to enslavement in Cuba and Brazil.
Dr. Corey Malcolm is the Lead Historian at the Florida Keys History Center. He was the long-time Director of Archaeology for the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum. Through the years, he has been involved in research projects, including the 1622 galleon Nuestra Señora de Atocha, the 1700 English slaver Henrietta Marie and the 1827 pirate-slaver Guerrero.
He also brought the Key West African Cemetery on Higgs Beach and its story to light.
“It is unique in the United States. It is a cemetery of African refugees, people who were rescued from intended slavery in Cuba,” said Malcolm. “They were awaiting their fate. They weren’t enslaved, but they weren’t exactly free.”
Appalled at the conditions the refugees — men, women, and children — endured on their 10-week voyage, a combined government-community effort came into focus.
“The government built a 3-acre compound for the refugees with a barracks, kitchen and hospital,” said Malcom. “It was an incredible effort. The whole thing was built in three days.”
The refugees were under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Marshall, Fernando Moreno, who controlled the Barracoons Compound, named after the slavery term for barracks.
“It was a government operation, but the residents of Key West also helped and were incredibly generous,” said Malcolm. “People essentially emptied their closets and gave whatever they could.”
Those who perished were interred at the Higgs Beach site, a known area for burying people. Malcolm said at the time that part of the island was part of the unused hinterlands of Key West.
Former Key West and current Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates said the spirit of the memorial perfectly captures the community’s outlook.
“Our Florida Keys history is significant to our community and myself,” said Cates. “The African cemetery honors the refugees who lost their lives on the captured slave ships and shows the compassionate community that we are. This was a good example of One Human Family back so many years ago.”
The historical and archaeological details from the interception can be found on exhibit at the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum, 200 Greene St. Additional information on the burial site can be found at www.africanburialgroundathiggsbeach.org/. A 3-D tour of the site is available at https://youtu.be/gjomFl_rCAQ.
Malcolm will be hosting a remembrance of the refugees beginning Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. The memorial is between Edward B. Knight Pier and Higgs Beach near Fort West Martello. Attendance is free.