AH Monore has to go through a competitive bid process to build affordable housing, it appears.
The Key West City Commission, at its Wednesday, Sept. 1, did not grant AH of Monroe the lease and development approval for affordable and workforce multifamily housing at the 3.2-acre parcel at Truman Waterfront in Bahama Village. Mayor Teri Johnston and Commissioners Gregory Davila, Clayton Lopez and Billy Wardlow voted against the approval after lengthy, impassioned discussion. Wardlow said he thought the city would be in trouble if the project did not go out to bid. “We’re talking about millions [of dollars],” Wardlow said.
The project will have to seek Requestd for Proprosal to move forward.
Commissioner Jimmy Weekley said he could vote either way on the measure, noting over time the community seemed to be in agreement, only to “flip” at the following meeting. He said he’d like to see community consensus.
Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover, recognizing the length of time and missed opportunities in trying to get moving on building at the 3.2-acre property, said: “While we’ve been [working on this,] AH has built properties and rebuilt properties.”
Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman said the city needs to do everything it can to move forward with affordable housing. “We have people living in their cars. We have people living in sheds. On my street, there are people living in sheds.”
Despite the vote, all the commissioners voiced approval of the good work AH Monroe has done in the community.
For more on this story, pick up Friday's edition of The Key West Citizen and read online at http://www.keysnews.com.