A disgruntled Boy Scout leader from Georgia took to Twitter last week to alert others about a fake Airbnb he booked on Big Pine Key that turned out to be the location of an empty lot.
Scott Mulkey is the leader of scout troops 506 and 5506, according to the New York Post, and booked the location to bring scouts down to partake in the Keys’ outdoor activities. But upon arrival, he posted photos on social media showing that the structure shown in photos on the Airbnb ad didn’t even exist.
A photo on his Twitter showed that the supposed address of the rental, 31565 Avenue A, is nothing but brush. According to the Monroe County Property Appraiser’s office, the lot is owned by the Florida Keys Community Land Trust. A photo from the appraiser’s website shows an empty lot.
The same Airbnb listing can be seen listed in other locations in the Keys, according to Mulkey, including on No Name Key, West Summerland Key and Spanish Harbor Key. The troop found lodging elsewhere.
The problem is nothing new, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, but prosecuting people for such scams is a “nightmare situation.”
This is because, according to Linhardt, most of the people operating these fraudulent accounts are overseas, using fake names and frequently change phone numbers to avoid detection.
Law enforcement receives reports about it when it happens, but the best defense they have is to educate people about avoiding the scam posts, Linhardt said.
Some methods of doing this are checking the property on Google Earth before booking or looking up the property records online to make sure the name on the listing matches up.
Linhardt recalled other instances when people in Key West were listing empty lots as vacation rentals.
He said educating people about it can also be challenging, since many of the people looking for rentals are from other parts of the country.
Linhardt added that the scam is not exclusive to the Keys, but plagues nearly every vacation destination in the country.
“You could call Kennebunkport, Maine, about it. Every resort town and community has this issue,” he said.
Airbnb appears to have taken steps over the years to address the scam posts. A 2017 blog post said that they had rolled out new methods of authenticating their hosts, and they stressed that renters beware of hosts who ask them to send money through any venue other than the Airbnb website.