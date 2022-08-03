The 3rd District Court of Appeal has overruled an administrative law judge's ruling that found the cities of Islamorada and Marathon can have 300 new state-issued building allocations.
The appeals court said that the ruling in a lawsuit challenging the 300 ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units allocation be reversed and remanded back to the administrative law judge. The 3rd District Court of Appeal did not overrule the administrative law judge's ruling that the City of Key West can have its 300 ROGO, or BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System), units.
In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott proposed granting Monroe County and each of the Keys' municipalities up to 300 new ROGO units to be used for affordable rental properties. The proposal stipulated that the occupants are required to evacuate 48 hours before a hurricane makes landfall in the Keys. Currently, residents are ordered out 24 hours before a hurricane and tourists 48 hours before a storm. The state Cabinet later approved Scott’s proposal.
The 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled the new allocation of units violated state statute 380.0552 that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for the part of the Florida Keys that include Islamorada and Marathon. The City of Key West is not subject to the statute because it set up its own Area of Critical State Concern separate from the rest of the Keys.
Marathon resident Cecelia Mattino challenged her city’s request, Islamorada resident Catherine Bosworth challenged the village’s request, and Key West resident Naja Girard challenged that city’s request. Their attorney unsuccessfully argued before an administrative law judge that the new allocations would impact hurricane evacuation and jeopardize public health and is inconsistent with long-standing land use policies in the Keys.
The Monroe County government also applied for 300 more ROGO units, and that was legally challenged as well. The challenge was put on hold pending the outcome of the Key West, Islamorada and Marathon case.