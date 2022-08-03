The 3rd District Court of Appeal has overruled an administrative law judge's ruling that found the cities of Islamorada and Marathon can have 300 new state-issued building allocations.

The appeals court said that the ruling in a lawsuit challenging the 300 ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units allocation be reversed and remanded back to the administrative law judge. The 3rd District Court of Appeal did not overrule the administrative law judge's ruling that the City of Key West can have its 300 ROGO, or BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System), units.

