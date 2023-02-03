Director of the Arts Council Elizabeth Young, historian Brad Bertelli, writer Jill Zima Borski, Director of the Pigeon Key Foundation Kelly McKinnon and Monroe County Mayor Pro Tem and Arts Council Liaison Holly Merrill Raschein at Pigeon Key for the annual membership meeting.
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts held its annual meeting on Pigeon Key last week and unveiled “Culture,” an annual magazine placed in the hotel rooms and other locations for visitors to learn about cultural events and activities throughout the Florida Keys.
In addition to the magazine’s calendar of cultural events, two local writers have featured stories. Jill Zima Borski chronicles “200 Years of the Florida Keys” in her piece, and historian Brad Bertelli exposes “The Florida Keys: Historic Lighthouses, Island Wonders, and Natural Beauty.” Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates does the welcome message in the magazine.
The county is celebrating the 200-year anniversary of Monroe County this year, and the Florida Keys Council of the Arts is helping celebrate by including bicentennial themes in its annual events. The 2023 “Connections Project” is also celebrating 200 years of the Florida Keys. The project will include 300 unique art pieces on 6- by 8-inch canvases that will travel from Key Largo to Key West from Feb. 7 to April 20. Receptions will take place from 5 to 7 p.m.