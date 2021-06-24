Authorities are searching for Key West resident Angel Font in connection with Tuesday’s fatal shooting of Jossue Emmanuel Gomez, 19.
On Thursday, authorities released a photo of Font and a request for information and his location on the Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys Facebook page. There is a $5,000 reward for information on Font and his current location.
Key West Police Department spokeswoman Alyson Crean confirmed Font is a suspect in the early Tuesday morning shooting near the corner of Amelia and Howe streets.
Police were called to the intersection just before 3 a.m. with a report of a young man found bleeding at the location in Bahama Village, according to Crean.
The man, Gomez, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial, where he later died, Crean said.
Police have not released details of the crime or motive.