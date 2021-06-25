Authorities on Thursday night arrested a Key West man suspected of shooting another man in Key West on Tuesday morning.
Key West Police Department detectives, with the assistance of HSI, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement, determined that murder suspect Angel Font was in hiding on a property in Brevard County, Florida, Key West Police Department spokeswoman Alyson Crean said in a news release.
Working in conjunction with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and various other law enforcement agencies, Font was taken into custody, Crean said.
Font was arrested for outstanding warrants and is a suspect in the shooting death of 19-year old Jossue Emmanuel Gomez on Tuesday morning. Gomez was found shot and bleeding at the intersection of Amelia and Howe streets in Bahama Village just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial where he was later pronounced dead, Crean said.