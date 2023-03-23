A Big Pine Key woman who killed an endangered Key deer last year was sentenced Thursday to a year probation, a $4,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.
Wendy C. Kilheffer, who plead guilty to euthanizing the deer, was sentenced by Federal Magistrate Lurana S. Snow at the Sidney M. Aronovitz Federal Court House in Key West.
If Kilheffer completes the terms of her sentence early, she will be eligible to petition for early termination of probation.
Killheffer, 77, faced a possible term of imprisonment of up to one year if convicted and a fine of up to $100,000 and a period of supervised release of up to one year for violating the Federal Endangered Species Act.
"What I did was illegal but it was not immoral," Kilheffer told Judge Snow at sentencing.
Kilheffer asked everyone at the scene of the shooting if they all approved of her putting down the deer given its condition and they said yes, including a National Wildlife Refuges volunteer, she told the court.
She said she euthanized the animal with a .357 caliber handgun because of its prolonged suffering. Key deer advocates had been searching for the badly injured buck for more than a week.
