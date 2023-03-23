A Big Pine Key woman who killed an endangered Key deer last year was sentenced Thursday to a year probation, a $4,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.

Wendy C. Kilheffer, who plead guilty to euthanizing the deer, was sentenced by Federal Magistrate Lurana S. Snow at the Sidney M. Aronovitz Federal Court House in Key West.

