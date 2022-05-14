The U.S. Coast Guard, partner agencies and a good Samaritan located the body of a missing person Friday at approximately 12:40 p.m. near Mule Key off Key West.
The body of 28-year-old Jewel Hammond was located, Coast Guard District 7 officials said.
A good Samaritan reported a deceased body about 200 yards east of Mule Key. A fellow good Samaritan initially reported Hammond missing to Coast Guard Sector Key West investigation officers at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, after the dinghy they were on capsized the night before, according to the Coast Guard.
Rescue crews searched for approximately 53 hours, according to the Coast Guard.
"On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we'd like to offer our sincerest condolences to Jewel's family and loved ones," said Capt. Jason Ingram, commanding officer of Sector Key West.
Multiple Coast Guard assets and partner agencies involved in the search, including Coast Guard Station Key West rescue crews, Air Station Clearwater air crews, Air Station Miami air crews, Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew, United States Navy air crews, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers, Monroe County Sheriff's Office law enforcement officers and Key West Police Department law enforcement officers.