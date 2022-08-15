A 10-year-old boy was taken to a Miami hospital on Saturday after reportedly being bitten by a shark at Looe Key Reef.
The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was snorkeling with his parents at the popular reef at about 4 p.m. Aug. 13 when he was bitten by a shark on his lower right leg, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Jason Rafter. His parents were able to flag down another boat, which had an off-duty nurse on board.
The boy was taken to a nearby marina, where he was met by paramedics, and then flown by Trauma Star helicopter to Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, Rafter said.
The family believes the boy was bitten by an 8-foot Bull Shark, according to a Facebook post from the boy's uncle.
The shark bit "his leg and took a crushing blow below his knee," the uncle stated. "As he screamed and cried for help while miraculously staying afloat on a noodle my brother Jameson gathered his family on the boat and rushed over to rescue his son they saw Jameson Jr. holding on for dear life and jumped in to get him on the boat. They tourniqueted his leg above the bite to slow/stop the bleeding. Jameson jr. was saying 'Jesus will save me, Jesus will save me.'
"As my brother and sister-in-law bravely jumped into actioned they called for help to a near by boat that came to help. They had a nurse onboard and had a faster boat!!! They rushed him and his Mom Mary to shore as paramedics were called and standing by to help along with a helicopter being ready to airlift him to the hospital."
Jameson Jr. was stabilized and underwent surgery to amputate a remaining portion below his knee, according to his uncle.
The boy is the second tourist bitten by a shark in little more than a month.
Lindsay Bruns, 35, of Flower Mound, Texas, was enjoying a family vacation with her husband, Luke, and two young daughters, when she was bitten a by a large shark near Marvin Key. She also was treated at a Miami hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.
