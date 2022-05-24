At a May 19 meeting of the City of Key West’s Planning Board, as the roll was being called, the board’s vice chairman, Jim Gilleran, voiced concern over a dilemma within the department that would cause him to not participate in the meeting.
“I am confronted with a dilemma tonight, a matter of such serious ethical concern that I have, regarding the planning department, and a possible … we’ll just call it a concern for tonight. I am going to not attend tonight’s meeting until I can seek clarification,” Gilleran said. “My sincerest apologies to city staff, fellow board members and those of the public who have come here tonight. But until I get clarity, I have concerns about some of the actions in the planning department that I’ll be seeking clarity (on). And I’m sure it will be resolved in the near future, thank you.”
Gilleran then departed the meeting.
At the same meeting, a Building Permit Allocation System unit that was allocated to the property owned by the husband of Katie Halloran, director of the city’s Planning Department, has led some to raise questions about the ethics of such an allocation, sources said. But Halloran said the stir is indicative of a difficult atmosphere compared with other planning departments she has worked in, contributing to the Key West Planning Department having what Mayor Teri Johnston called a “revolving door” of directors during the last 15 years.
Gilleran would not confirm whether those questions were what led him to leave the meeting, telling The Key West Citizen in an email, “in an abundance of caution, and to be respectful of the affected parties, I have formally requested a meeting with the City of Key West city attorney, the City of Key West city manager and city commissioner Clayton Lopez to clarify an issue.”
Lopez said Friday he was “still trying to get to the bottom of what’s going on here” adding that he was concerned with “this much disruption within the core of the city, I can’t say leadership, but it’s within the bowels of the city, if that makes sense.”
City Manager Patti McLauchlin said Friday that there “seems to be some concern about a BPAS unit.”
In an interview with The Citizen, Halloran gave an account of what transpired. Halloran was born in Key West and after living elsewhere for years, she moved back to be closer to family. A little more than two years ago, she was offered the planning director job and was able to move to the city with her husband and two children. They looked for a house to buy for about a year and were able to purchase a property on White Street. Property records show the property was purchased in September 2020 for $1.5 million.
Halloran said the house has a small cottage in the back that had a code violation at the time of purchase, which they resolved. Halloran said she and her husband began to consider renting out the back cottage if they needed the money.
“So the first thing I did was talk to the city manager and said ‘hey, my family would like to apply for a BPAS unit,’” Halloran said.
Halloran said she disclosed that she was applying for a BPAS unit to the city manager, city attorney and her staff. She said Planning Board chairman Sam Holland was aware as well. Halloran said she “continued to talk with Patti (McLauchlin) throughout. You know, how do we manage this process to make sure there is no even perception of impropriety here.”
As the Year 9 BPAS allocation process was nearing its end, the city realized it was going to come up short on units because, through a “prolonged process,” a number of units were going to be designated for the workforce housing project at the 3.2 acres at the Truman Waterfront.
“In doing so, at that time, the city attorney’s office didn’t know how many affordable vs. market (rate) they would use. So they put some market rate over there,” Halloran said. “Well, the code says we can only allocate a certain number of market rate units per year. So when that happened, they swiped a lot of the ones that would have been available for everyone else this year.”
Halloran said due to that, local developer Owen Trepanier got “very upset because two of his clients didn’t get picked in the drawing for market rate BPAS units” and went to Halloran’s bosses to complain of what he perceived to be impropriety.
“Honestly, it just didn’t occur to me to write ‘hey everybody, be aware of what is going on’ in full on city record, public record,” Halloran said.
Halloran said that “about halfway through the process” the city sent out letters to all BPAS applicants with preference rankings and where applications could be improved.
“His (Trepanier’s) big gripe is that we didn’t send a proactive letter to every applicant saying ‘by the way, if you haven’t noticed, if you don’t watch city commission meetings, the city set aside a lot of these units for this cycle so you should really compete hard,’” Halloran said.
Through working with the city manager and city attorney’s offices, the two applicants were able to get BPAS units because of a state bill, currently waiting to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, that will make it so another upcoming workforce housing project at 255 Trumbo Road will not count toward the BPAS allocation.
“I was very pleased that the city attorney’s office and city manager’s office were able to find a solution and get the two applicants that needed (BPAS) units,” Trepanier said.
Both the applicants were seeking market-rate units. One Call Construction was seeking one to build an employee-housing structure, and local businessman Bascom Grooms wanted to build an apartment over the bike shop his family owns on Truman Avenue.
According to Trepanier, “we did not know there weren’t enough (BPAS) units until two days before the hearing.”
“The effect on these two applicants was they had to dump a couple thousand dollars’ worth of consulting time to figure out a resolution,” Trepanier said.
Reached by phone Monday, City Attorney Shawn Smith would not say whether the city was conducting any sort of investigation into the matter and declined to comment otherwise.
But according to Halloran, there seems to be efforts to “demonize” afoot.
“But what I think is really happening is that there’s people in this community that don’t like what our department is doing,” Halloran said. “What we are doing is playing by the rules. We interpret the code clearly, we don’t make special deals for special people. We are as professional as we can be, we have no connections to anybody, and I think it is angering certain people in the city.”
Halloran did not have her name on the application for the BPAS unit and said she thought it would be better to put it in her husband’s name instead. The house is listed only in his name. Halloran said “everyone knows I’m married to him.”
Halloran pointed out the city has had very high turnover in her job, a fact with which Mayor Johnston agreed.
Johnston said Halloran “is one of the strongest planning directors we’ve ever had. She comes back to us with both a wealth of planning experience and also understands Key West.
“One of the things that concerns me is that we’ve had a revolving door in our planning department,” Johnston went on. “When the board gets frustrated, that is, in part, because of the fact that we have had a new planning director every three years for the last 15 years. Katie is trying to hire some highly skilled professionals. They’re looking at the cost of living and the price of housing. I have full support of Katie Halloran and the work she has done in the time she has been here with a skeleton staff.”
In her time away from Key West, Halloran worked in a few other planning departments in other municipalities. Asked how the job here compares, she said it has been “like a circus.”
Halloran said one challenge has been staffing, saying that about a year ago, the Planning Department was down to only her and one administrative staff member. They now have an external consultant working for them as well, but it’s still a struggle to complete day-to-day tasks.
Halloran said that “revolving door” was perhaps because of “particular people trying to remove planning directors because the perception is there’s too much power over here, or control, or decision-making authority.”
Because her father was in city politics, she knew it was going to be “exciting.” Her father George Halloran was a city commissioner from 1983 to 1987 and has been an active member of the environmental group Last Stand.
“I really feel like we’re flying under the radar here and kind of just putting one foot in front of the other, just interpreting the code, and it’s really making people mad,” Halloran said.