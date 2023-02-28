bus fire

U.S. 1 was shut down late Tuesday morning after a large bus caught fire at Mile Marker 63.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly, but the roadway is expected to be shut down for an "extended period of time," Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

