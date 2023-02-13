Authorities have arrested and charged a local businessman with second-degree murder in the early Monday morning shooting of a man behind a Key West bar.
Prosecutors obtained and served an arrest warrant on Lloyd Preston Brewer III on Monday in the fatal shooting of Garrett Hughes, according to Monroe County Assistant State Attorney Joseph Mansfield.
The incident started after Brewer reportedly confronted Hughes for urinating on the building the Brewer family owns in a shopping plaza on North Roosevelt Boulevard, according to Mansfield. Hughes was unarmed at the time of the incident, Mansfield said. Witnesses say Brewer shot Hughes one or possibly two times.
Key West Police Department received a 911 call from an individual stating that he had shot a white, male victim in self-defense in the back parking lot of Conch Town Liquor and Lounge, according to law enforcement sources.
Hughes was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Mansfield said. Authorities are investigating if alcohol was involved in the shooting. On Monday, Brewer was being booked into the Monroe County Jail on Stock Island and was expected to have a first-appearance hearing before a judge on Tuesday, Mansfield said.
Detectives were still collecting evidence and investigating the case on Monday morning.