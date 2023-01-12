A familiar face is taking over the Monroe County Fire Chief post.
James “Jim” Callahan, who has served in the role since the retirement of former Monroe County Fire Chief Steve Hudson, has returned to lead the organization and help recruit for the fire chief position, according to a news release from Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
“Chief Callahan’s knowledge and experience in fire department administration and operations have advanced Monroe County Fire Rescue from a small combination department into the professional fire service organization it is today,” said Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi. “We welcome his institutional knowledge and leadership again as we prepare for the organization’s future.”
Callahan retired from Monroe County Fire Rescue in May 2021 after 15 years with Monroe County and 51 years in career fire service. While at the county, he made significant contributions to the Florida Keys community, including adding adequate fire hydrants and other water resources, increasing career service firefighters, advancing emergency communications, and upgrading equipment and fire apparatus.
The former chief coordinated with the county’s project management team to rebuild the fire stations in Conch Key, Stock Island, Big Pine Key and Cudjoe Key, and renovated Tavernier, Layton and Sugarloaf. He created the “Hot Shots Program” and advocated for building the fire training facility on Grassy Key.
Callahan's changes allowed the fire department to receive an improved ISO rating of 3/3X from a 5/9 rating, which helped to lower property insurance rates countywide. Callahan also consolidated airport fire services, giving airport firefighters access to state-mandated training, and he established a Fire Prevention Division to handle building plan reviews, construction inspections, commercial fire inspections, and public education.
Hudson, who was promoted from deputy chief to fire chief in May 2021, officially retired from the post on Dec. 17.
“We are grateful for Chief Hudson’s hard work and dedication over the last 10 years in Monroe County and 39 years in career fire service,” said Gastesi.
“After careful consideration, my wife and I have that this is the right time to make this change in our lives,” Hudson wrote in his resignation letter. “I will be retiring to spend more quality time with my wife, children and grandkids. Words alone cannot express how much of an honor it has been for me to serve this county and community for the past 10 years. It is with appreciation to the citizens of Monroe County and the men and women of the Monroe County Fire Rescue Department that I have had this opportunity to do a job that I love every day.”
In 2022, Hudson earned the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer through the Commission on Professional Credentialing and, as a result, he becomes one of only 1,755 CFOs worldwide.