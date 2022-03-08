With a slough of local races at several levels of government coming up this year, candidates made their voices heard Monday at the Call for Candidates event put on by Hometown Key West at Higgs Beach.
Each declared candidate, some of whom had only filed earlier that day, were given about two minutes to introduce or reintroduce themselves to the community and give bullet-point issues they plan to focus on.
Many of the races are unopposed at the moment, including the three seats on the board of Keys Energy that are up for reelection and three seats on the Key West city commission.
Key West mayor Teri Johnston gained a competitor Monday in Micky Jackson, who bartends at the Absinthe House on Stock Island. Jackson grew up in Kingwood, West Virginia and moved to Key West in January 2021. Jackson rolled out a campaign premise of focusing on affordable housing, business growth and advocating for transient residents living non-traditional lifestyles.
“Basically opening up the Key West community to make it more available to people who come down here temporarily and contribute positively to our society,” Jackson told The Citizen. “Such as musicians, such as artists. People who may live in their vans or on their boats who are getting all these restrictions put on them for no reason when they add so much to our culture.”
Jackson told the crowd she planned to seek tax incentives for property owners to make their units affordable housing and make city-owned assets more available to the public. Places such as dinghy docks and public restrooms. She also focused on business sustainability, saying the city had a business impact fee that “makes no sense,” since it chokes out new businesses when they are just starting out.
Johnston is running for her third term, after first being elected mayor in 2018. Johnston said she plans to harden Key West against sea-level rise and championed the 230 units of workforce housing that the city will have built by 2024.
“We are also going to realize the fact that many of our employees cannot live in the city of Key West so they’re going to be living up the Keys. And to accommodate them, we need to create a world-class transportation system and to me that means free and frequent, to get them into Key West and out of Key West without a car,” Johnston said.
The Monroe County Commission candidate Tom Raffanello was said to have withdrawn his candidacy for District 4, which is currently held by David Rice. The remaining competitive race is for District 5, which Holly Raschein currently holds, after she was appointed by the governor late last year to fill the seat left by the late Mike Forster.
Raschein, of Tavernier, highlighted the experience she has in public service, as a legislative aide and a former member of the state House of Representatives. Raschein also highlighted the need to react to climate change, and said the Keys were “ground zero” for the effects of sea-level rise.
“But we are gonna be the model for the state of Florida when it comes to resilience projects,” Raschein said.
Raschein’s challenger, Jose Felix Peixoto, conversely said that sea-level rise was not an issue on his priority list.
“What can we do? I know the old politicians like to talk about that because of the billions of dollars they’re asking for,” Peixoto said. “We have a few streets in the Keys that flood all the time, we don’t need billions of dollars to fix that.”
Peixoto also said that the media and his opponent had labeled him a “perennial candidate” because he has been a candidate in some other local races. Peixoto ran for the county Mosquito Control District board in 2010 and twice for the U.S. House of Representatives as both an independent and a Republican. He also ran for the state House briefly in 2020 but withdrew prior to the Republican primary, according to Ballotpedia. Peixoto said some issues he would focus on are affordable housing, traffic and the health of coral reefs.
Earlier on Monday, Jim Scholl announced his official candidacy for the District 3 county seat, left open after the resignation of Eddie Martinez in December. Scholl, a former city manager of Key West and Navy base commander, said he was available to fill the seat after it was vacated, but Gov. Ron DeSantis has left it empty.
Scholl stressed that all entities and organizations should work together for the betterment of the Keys and said that “quality of life, our environment and the economy down here” were the three pillars of “what make the Florida Keys work.”
In the county school board race, District 1 incumbent Bobby Highsmith announced that he will not seek reelection. Two candidates have filed to run for his seat, which represents Key West: Gabrielle Brown and Darren Horan.
Gabrielle Brown said she was “a widow, a mother, a grandmother and a foster mother” and was born in Key West. She said she’s been a bookkeeper for about 20 years, mostly in the construction industry and “understands very well the plight of the average citizen.” She said her background in business made her an ideal candidate for the school board seat.
Horan, who went to Key West High School, praised Highsmith and the rest of the board because “you didn’t make it into national media” in the last two years, when some small-town school board meetings have become a nationwide public spectacle. Horan is a partner in Horan Law, with his father, David Paul Horan. He also co-owns several restaurants in Key West.
“And you know what, none of that makes me qualified to be on the school board. You know what does? This little girl right here,” Horan said, gesturing to his daughter Audrey, his middle child who attends Poinciana Elementary. Horan said he also has a four-year-old and a 20-year old daughter who graduated from high school at the height of the pandemic and said “watching her try to go through her senior year in a pandemic was almost impossible as any parent can imagine.” Horan said he believes that to be on the school board “you have to have skin in this game” by having children in the school system.
Chairman John Dick is running unopposed in District 4. In District 5, incumbent Sue Woltanski, a retired doctor, is being challenged by Alexandria Suarez.
Woltanski’s daughter graduated last year from Coral Shores High School and her son is a sophomore currently. She said she moved full-time to Tavernier in 2008 and immediately became involved with the schools, volunteering in classrooms and joining school advisory councils. She is an advocate for minimizing the amount of standardized testing in schools.
“I became the go-to person in the Upper Keys for everything education,” she said, adding that when she initially ran for the board, many people thought she was already on it.
Suarez said she was a teacher for 10 years in both the public and private sectors and is a mother of six. She said that she understands the need to give parents a voice in their child’s education. She is currently a prosecutor in the Upper Keys. Suarez said she has the knowledge and experience to make sure students know “how to think, not what to think.”
State senator Ana Maria Rodriguez is currently running unopposed. In the state House, Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, is being challenged by one Republican, Robert Allen, a Big Pine Key house painter; and two Democrats, Adam Gentle and Daniel Horton-Diaz. Allen was not present at the event.
Gentle, of Big Coppitt Key, gave criticism to a controversial bill in the current legislative session that has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
“Now, I’m gay, I didn’t think this was going to be an issue in this campaign and I certainly didn’t think it was something I would have to say,” Gentle said. “But right now, right now literally in Tallahassee, our legislature is debating a bill that will stigmatize and harm our LGBTQ youth, taking away what for many of them is the one place they feel safe: the classroom.”
Gentle said what the legislature could be talking about is the affordable housing crisis the Keys are facing, soaring insurance rates or the state of the environment that is “hanging on a knife’s edge.”
Horton-Diaz has run for the office before and has worked in the state legislature as an aide. He said that “Tallahassee is keeping this community from being able to write its own history” in the form of the Don’t Say Gay bill, the affordable housing crisis and a number of state preemption bills. He pledged that, if elected, he would introduce a bill to repeal the most recently passed preemption bill and build a bipartisan coalition that supports local home rule.
Mooney gave a speech via phone from Tallahassee, saying that when he speaks on the floor of the House, he advocates for Monroe County and puts personal interests aside. He added that there were some “ugly bills” in the session at the moment that would be detrimental to the Keys.