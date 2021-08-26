A Key West boat captain has been charged with two felony counts of manslaughter and three violations of state parasail laws in the death of two tourists in a parasail accident last year.
Authorities arrested Andrew John Santeiro, 33, of Key West, after serving him with a warrant Wednesday night, The warrant listed the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as the arresting agency.
Santeiro is charged with two counts of manslaughter and three misdemeanor counts of violating commercial parasailing laws in the deaths of Nicholas Hayward, 36, of Costa Rica, and Azalea Silva, 28.
Santeiro was operating a Sunset Watersports boat in the Northwest Channel off Key West on July 17, 2020, when the towline broke and the individuals fell and were dragged through the water by the inflated parasail chute, according to the warrant.
The remaining towline attached to the vessel snapped back toward the vessel and lodged itself around the propeller of the boat. Hayward and Silva continued to be dragged through and across the surface of the water for about seven to nine minutes until the parasail finally deflated, according to the warrant.
Hayward was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center, while Silva, was taken to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in Miami in critical condition, according to the FWC's initial incident report. Silva later died from her injuries, according to the warrant.
