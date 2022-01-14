Carnival Cruise Line has changed its cruise line itineraries as it continues to refrain from docking in Key West, an industry website reports.
According to the website cruisehive.com, guests booked on sailings in January and February received a notification from the cruise line on changes for the Carnival Dream, Carnival Conquest and Carnival Sunrise, all of which featured a call in Key West.
The website reported the notifications were sent out on Jan. 13, despite the Carnival Dream having a scheduled port call on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Carnival said in the communication, “As we refine our operational plans, we are still unable to call on Key West for the sailings indicated below. The itinerary changes will be reflected on Carnival.com within 24 hours.”
For Carnival Dream out of Galveston in Texas, there are three itinerary changes. The sailings that depart on Jan. 15, Jan. 29, and Feb. 12, will now only be calling at Freeport, Half Moon Cay, and Nassau, all in the Bahamas. Key West was previously scheduled to be the first port of call during those voyages.
Four sailings have dropped Key West for the Carnival Conquest based out of Miami. Departures on Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 7 and Feb. 21, have all dropped a call to Key West. Those four-day sailings will now only include a visit to Cozumel in Mexico.
Carnival Sunrise, also out of Miami, only had its Feb. 3 sailing impacted. The three-day voyage dropped Key West and will only include a call in Cozumel, Mexico.
In November 2020, Key West residents voted on referendums to ban larger cruise ships, including a limit of daily cruise ship visits at 1,500, no cruise ships with 1,300 passengers being allowed to dock, and giving priority to cruise ships with the best health environmental records.
The referendum were pre-empted by state legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in July 2021.
The city is currently working with legal counsel to produce ordinances that will achieve many of the same goals as the referendum, which is expected to be discussed at the next Key West City Commission meeting, set for Wednesday, Jan. 19. A special meeting on the cruise ship issue also has been called for Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The continuing COVID-19 crisis also is impacting the itineraries of cruise ships scheduled to pull into port in Key West.
The Norwegian Dawn was scheduled to arrive at Pier B in Key West on Saturday, Jan. 15, but that ship as been sidelined for at least two voyages in the coming weeks, said John Wells, a ship's agent in Key West.
"That is a big loss for that company," Wells said. "But they are doing the right thing."
Carnival Cruise Line has cancelled its port calls coming into Key West through February, Wells said. That company's ships are scheduled to resume coming into Key West in March, he said.
The luxury brand Oceania Cruises are still scheduled to come to Key West on Jan. 23, Wells said. The cruise ship Seven Seas Splendor is also still scheduled to arrive Jan. 26, Wells said. Celebrity Cruises are scheduled to have port calls in Key West on Feb. 4-6, Wells said.
"The COVID impact has affected the whole industry," Wells said.
Cruise companies are having to isolate crew who have been infected and do not have adequate staff to staff the ships, Wells said.
"The word we get from our cruise line clients is that they will continue to implement the guidelines and protocols even after they become voluntary," Wells said. "They have been effective guidelines even in the face of the omicron outbreak that is spiking cases worldwide. The cruise industry is the only sector of the travel industry that requires vaccination, pre-sail testing and continual monitoring. As I said before, cruise passengers are the safest tourists in Key West. When a cruise line cancels a voyage due to COVID-19, it is a very costly decision taken in the best interests of the public everywhere, including Key West."
"We at Caribe Nautical are looking forward to a robust cruise ship schedule, especially after the omicron outbreak subsides as health experts predict," Wells added.
COVID-19 is not the only issue Princess Cruise Line is facing. On Wednesday, Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. pleaded guilty to a second violation of probation imposed as a result of its 2017 criminal conviction for environmental crimes because it failed to establish and maintain an independent internal investigative office. Under the terms of a plea agreement, Princess was ordered to pay an additional $1 million criminal fine and required to undertake remedial measures to ensure that it and its parent Carnival Cruise Lines & plc establish and maintain the independent internal investigative office known as the Incident Analysis Group (IAG).
Princess was convicted and sentenced in April 2017 and fined $40 million after pleading guilty to felony charges stemming from its deliberate dumping of oil-contaminated waste from one of its vessels and intentional acts to cover it up. This was and remains the largest-ever criminal fine for intentional pollution from ships. While serving five years of probation, all Carnival-related cruise line vessels trading in U.S. ports were required to comply with a court approved and supervised environmental compliance plan (ECP), including audits by an outside and independent third-party auditor (TPA) and oversight by a Court Appointed Monitor (CAM).
In 2019, Princess was convicted of six violations of probation, fined an additional $20 million, and required to undertake more remedial measures. In that case, two of the violations involved interfering with the court’s supervision of probation by sending undisclosed teams to ships to prepare them for the independent inspections required during probation. Documents filed in court showed that one purpose of the vessel visit programs was to avoid adverse findings by the independent outside auditors working on behalf of the court.
Beginning with the first year of probation, there have been repeated findings that the company’s internal investigation program was and is inadequate. In November 2021, the Office of Probation issued a petition to revoke probation after adverse findings by the CAM and TPA.
In an October 2021 letter to U.S. District Court Judge Patricia A. Seitz, the CAM and TPA concluded that the continuing failure “reflects a deeper barrier: a culture that seeks to minimize or avoid information that is negative, uncomfortable, or threatening to the company, including to top leadership (i.e., the Board of Directors, C-Suite executives and Brand Presidents/CEOs).”
A joint factual basis for the guilty plea was submitted to the court in which Princess and Carnival admitted to the failure to establish and maintain an independent investigative office. Princess admitted that internal investigators had not been allowed to determine the scope of their investigations, and that draft internal investigations had been impacted and delayed by management.