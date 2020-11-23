Former Monroe County Mayor and Commissioner Heather Carruthers, who lost her bid for a fourth and final term on Nov. 3, filed a lawsuit Monday asking that her challenger, Eddie Martinez, be ousted from the commission and Carruthers be reinstated to the seat she held for 12 years before losing to Martinez by 132 votes.
Carruthers’ lawsuit, filed in the 16th Circuit Court at noon Monday, states that Martinez is not eligible to hold the commission seat because he was not a resident of Monroe County District 3, representing Key West, at the time of the Nov. 3 election. Florida State law requires all candidates to reside in the district for which they are seeking office.
“Carruthers files this original action as a post-election contest to disqualify Martinez and challenge his eligibility to serve as Monroe County Commissioner District 3, pursuant to the requirements as set forth in the Constitution and laws of the State of Florida,” the lawsuit reads. “As the only candidate for Monroe County Commissioner District 3 eligible to assume office on Election Day, Carruthers should be declared the winner as she was legally unopposed.”
The lawsuit, filed by four attorneys, three from Key West, says that Martinez was registered to vote using the address of 1100 Truman Ave., Key West, which is located in District 3. However, according to the lawsuit, 1100 Truman Ave. is a commercial rental unit used by Martinez as the office location for his land surveying business.
“It is not a legal residential unit and is not qualified or capable of being a residence of a residential unit. Rather, it is a commercial unit,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit continues that Martinez slept at a hotel in District 1 on election night, not at 1100 Truman Ave. He also filed a change to his legal residence with Joyce Griffin, Monroe County Election Supervisor, to 1009 Simonton St. on Nov. 5.
The lawsuit says that Martinez’ wife, Marie, and his children lived outside District 3 on election night and the children were not enrolled in any school in District 3 by Nov. 3.
“Mrs. Martinez did not vote in Monroe County Commissioner District 3 on Nov. 3, 2020, evidencing that Martinez did not relocate his family to ... District 3 until after the Nov. 3, 2020 election,” according to the lawsuit.
The suit also states that Martinez and wife are being sued in small claims court by Renata Coll. Process servers went to his Truman Avenue address 10 times between Aug. 5-Oct. 27 but were unable to find him there, according to the lawsuit. As a result, an affidavit of non-service was filed with the court on Nov. 5.
“Martinez was cited for Driving on a Suspended License twice, most recently on Sept. 3, 2020. Additional information on the Sept. 3, 2020 citation is ‘pending redaction,’ however, no court order granting the redaction had been docketed. Therefore, it is unknown as to what address currently appears on Martinez’s drivers’ license,” the lawsuit stated.
Carruthers has requested expedited treatment with a court response requested within 10 days.