A judge has ruled the city of Key West and its police department did not violate the civil rights of a 8-year-old Gerald Adams Elementary School student, who was arrested and nearly handcuffed after he struck a teacher at school three years ago.
Judge K. Michael Moore ruled in favor of the city's and the police department's request for summary judgement in the case, according to the judge's ruling issued Monday.
The mother of the then 8-year-old boy, Bianca DiGennaro, filed a lawsuit against the city of Key West, the police department, officers Michael Malgrat, Kenneth Waite and Carter Sims and the Monroe County School District, claiming the police did not file proper protocol and violated the boy’s civil rights.
In March, Judge Moore dismissed the lawsuit against the school district and its employees involved in the incident.
In its motion for summary judgement, city cited the fact that the boy's father, Herschell Major, requested the boy be placed in handcuffs to teach him a lesson.
"The school contacted HMM’s father, Herschell Major II (“Major”), who reported to the school," the summary judgement request stated. "A discussion between Malgrat and Major took place wherein Major expressed that he wanted HMM to be placed in handcuffs, although the parties dispute the relevance of Major’s statement along those lines."