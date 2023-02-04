The Key West City Commission, at its Tuesday, Feb. 7, is expected to cancel its regularly scheduled meeting two weeks later in favor of a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, to decide on a new city manager.

City of Key West Seal

The special meeting will be on the heels of a public meet-and-greet with all five candidates scheduled upstairs at the Waterfront Brewery on Monday, Feb. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m.