The Key West City Commission received a comprehensive update at its Wednesday, Jan. 18 meeting on more than $20 million of roadway projects set to begin later this month by Florida’s Department of Transportation.
The two most ambitious projects include improving South Roosevelt Boulevard from Bertha Street to the easternmost edge of Higgs Beach and renovating Whitehead Street from Greene Street to Truman Avenue.
According to project manager George Hoffman, the DOT plans to resurface and raise South Roosevelt by 17 inches, install several HAWK crosswalks similar to those on North Roosevelt and add a stormwater drainage system to mitigate coastal flooding.
Commissioners expressed concern over the new crosswalks, citing issues with those on North Roosevelt Boulevard.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman asked the DOT to review the possibility of adding a delay to the crosswalk systems.
“On North Roosevelt, with no delay, we do get traffic backed up, particularly early in the morning,” said Kaufman.
Mayor Teri Johnston also expressed concern about excluding a dedicated bike lane in the South Roosevelt project.
“I think it is a big mistake not including a bike lane,” said Johnston. “We have the shared lanes on North Roosevelt, and nobody uses them because they are so dangerous.”
Interim City Attorney Ronald Ramsingh updated commissioners on the proposed land swap with Monroe County concerning Higgs Beach and the former Hawk Missile Site on Government Road. The county wants the former missile site to be used in a mitigation project to extend the taxiway at Key West International Airport.
“Patti (McLauchlin) and I have been meeting almost daily on this,” said Ramsingh. “First and foremost, the county isn’t extending the runway. But they want to extend the taxiway so that airplanes can turn safely as they prepare to take off.”
Kaufman expressed concerns about the financial impact to the city taking ownership of Higgs Beach.
“There was a lot of damage to the beach during Hurricane Ian,” said Kaufman. “That needs some analysis and review, and we need to look at the operating budget in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Board.”
The commission voted to amend its future land use map, rezoning the parcel at 301 White St. to high-density residential, clearing the way for the Key West Housing Authority to begin demolishing and rebuilding the Lang Millian Apartments. The authority’s proposal adds 56 new affordable housing units to the project. The apartments were built more than 80 years ago and are falling into disrepair.
Commissioners also took the opportunity to discuss candidates to replace the outgoing city manager. In the end, they decided to bring forward the top five candidates for interviews beginning in February: David Burke, Thaddeus Cohen and Abe Conn, in addition to Albert Childress and Lisa Hendrickson. Interviews are scheduled for the morning of Feb. 15, with commissioners convening a special meeting that afternoon at 5 p.m. to discuss the candidates in detail.
Commissioners voted to approve a parking agreement with the City of Key West in addition to the Major Development Plan for The Lofts at Bahama Village, moving that clean-sheet affordable housing project forward. Also known as the 3.2 parcel, the development will add 126 affordable housing units to the city’s inventory.