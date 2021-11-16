After nearly one and a half hours of comments, discussion and presentations, the Key West City Commission quickly approved the ranking of responses by the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Council for a request for proposal to develop the 3.2-acre parcel in Bahama Village, giving the go-ahead to the Lofts at Bahama Village, a group led by AH Monroe and Vestcor Companies.
The decision, which was approved by a 5-to-2 vote, with Mayor Teri Johnston and City Commissioner Clayton Lopez voting against it, provides the group with the ability to begin the process of applying for state funding for the project and, in the near future, accept applications for housing.
The Lofts at Bahama Village was ranked No. 1 by BVRAC, ahead of Bahama Village at Fort Street 3.2, a group led by Habitat for Humanity and numerous local entities. BVRAC had put together its recommendation at its Nov. 4 meeting.
Several members of BVRAC spoke to the City Commission prior to its decision, with some voicing their frustration over the selection process.
The groups offer details of their proposals for the area, which over the years has shrunk from 6.6 acres in Bahama Village to 3.2 acres. While the housing particulars were closely aligned, the Habitat for Humanity-led group offer more opportunities for homeownership, a key component of the city’s initial plan for the area.
For more on this developing story, read Thursday’s edition on The Key West Citizen online at http://www.keysnews.com.