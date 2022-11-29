The City of Key West is holding numerous workshops to address the future development of North Roosevelt Boulevard and renovations to Bayview Park.
The first meeting regarding the boulevard, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, was moved to Tuesday, Nov. 29. That meeting, which was for local business owners, was held at the Key West Public Works Building on Northside Drive.
The second workshop, for the general public, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St.
One of the topics for the boulevard workshops is ideas for redeveloping properties that formerly housed Sears and Kmart. Many in the community have suggested possible mixed-use commercial/residential development, helping bolster workforce housing in the Island City, according to a news release from city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Sears and Kmart were both owned by parent company Transformco. After filing for bankruptcy after years of lagging performance, Sears closed in August 2020. Kmart shuttered its last store in the Florida Keys in March of this year.
Other issues likely to be discussed are the pedestrian crosswalks installed by the Florida Department of Transportation in recent years. Several crosswalk users have been killed by vehicles since their installation, with the most recent occurring earlier this month.
The city also wants to hear ideas from the community regarding renovations to Bayview Park, and a workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The historic park is home to several war and veterans memorials, tennis and basketball courts, a ballfield, a bandstand and the Boys & Girls Club. The workshop is expected to provide the city with feedback from the community on the best ways to give the park a facelift, according to Crean.