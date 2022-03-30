The city of Key West has released a potential new operating agreement with Pier B, a second step in trying to resolve the ongoing cruise ship issue, after it passed a resolution that put regulations on what ships could dock at the city controlled pier a number of weeks ago.
The agreement is part of an agenda item for the city commission's April 5 meeting. It is in the form of a resolution that will take one commission vote to pass.
The agreement includes a new rule that will allow Pier B ships to use city mooring bollards on the corner of Mallory Square, at the captain's discretion. It will implement blackout dates when no cruise ships will come to Key West and has a provision that will cap the maximum cruise ship size at 1,100 feet. If passed, it will allow for a maximum of 349 ships to dock at Pier B per calendar year, and allow an average of 3,700 people to disembark per day. It will also raise the disembarkation fee to $15 per passenger beginning in 2023.
Arlo Haskell, treasurer of the advocacy group Safer Cleaner Ships, said these limits would allow Pier B to bring in more ships and more people than came to Key West at the height of its cruise ship traffic in 2019.
