The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis and a good Samaritan rescued 13 Cuban nationals, nine males and four females, from the ocean after their vessel capsized Tuesday, approximately 26 miles southeast of Key West.
Thetis' crew members interviewed the survivors and reported they left from Cuba and their vessel capsized with 22 people aboard at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday as Tropical Storm Elsa was making its way across the island nation, according to the Coast Guard.
The survivors also reported seven males and two females are missing, the Coast Guard said.
The motor vessel Western Carmen's crew contacted Coast Guard Sector Key West at approximately 1:30 p.m. to report they found four people in the water.
The Coast Guard Cutter Thetis, which recently returned to its port in Key West, along with the Key West-based Cutter William Trump remained on scene and were continuing to search for the nine missing people on Wednesday.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.
This is the second incident resulting in loss of live at sea in the past few months.
In May, eight Cubans were rescued, two were found deceased and another 10 were lost at sea and presumed dead when the vessel they were traveling in across the Florida Straits capsized.
The recent failed crossings underscore the desperation among Cubans and the worsening economic situation in Cuba. Coast Guard crews have repatriated more than 536 Cuban nationals so far this year, up from 49 in 2020 and 313 in 2019, according to the Coast Guard.
The number of Cuban migrants making the dangerous crossing are still much lower than right before the end of the “wet-foot, dry-foot” period when Cuban migrants were allowed to stay in the United States if they made it to dry land, but the numbers are beginning to rise again as the economic situation in Cuba continues to suffer from economic sanctions imposed by the United States and the fallout of COVID-19 pandemic on the island nation that relies heavily on tourism to support its economy.
Food and gas shortages have been reported across the country. In Havana, one Cuban recently told The Key West Citizen the economic situation in the capital city of the country is so bad that people stood in line for three to four hours to get a chicken, only to be told the supply had run out before everyone was served.
Inflation has increased at the same time and the Cuban economy decreased by 11% in the past year, said Jorge Duany, director of Florida International University’s Cuban Research Institute. Cuba also can’t pay down its debt.
Last November, Western Union suspended operations across Cuba after new United States sanctions kicked in, shutting down a critical source of money for many Cuban families.