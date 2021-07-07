The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis and a good Samaritan rescued 13 Cuban nationals, nine males and four females, from the ocean after their vessel capsized Tuesday, approximately 26 miles southeast of Key West.
Thetis' crew members interviewed the survivors and reported they left from Cuba and their vessel capsized with 22 people aboard at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday as Tropical Storm Elsa was making its way across the island nation, according to the Coast Guard.
The survivors also reported seven males and two females are missing, the Coast Guard said.
This is the second incident resulting in loss of live at sea in the past few months.
In May, eight Cubans were rescued, two were found deceased and another 10 were lost at sea and presumed dead when the vessel they were traveling in across the Florida Straits capsized.
