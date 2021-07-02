The U.S. Coast Guard was busy with two marine rescues this week, saving four people and a dog.
On Wednesday, a Coast Guard Station Marathon boat crew rescued two people aboard a 19-foot vessel that was taking on water, approximately one mile north of Marathon.
The mariners were safely returned to shore by the Marathon small boat rescue crew, and they were reported to be in good health.
A Station Marathon watchstander received notification via 911 dispatch at 7 p.m. from a Monroe County Sheriff's Office operator of a vessel taking on water.
"I'm glad we were able to respond in a timely manner and to ensure everyone made it back to shore safely," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Vander Plaat, a boatswain's mates at Coast Guard Station Marathon. "Our number one goal is to ensure the safety of our maritime community."
Sector Key West command center issued a safety marine information bulletin warning mariners of the capsized vessel as a hazard to navigation.
Also Wednesday, a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin aircrew rescued two people and a dog from a sunken vessel near Jensen Beach, Florida.
The aircrew hoisted the two people and their dog off a life raft after their vessel sank. The people were transported to Martin County Airport in Stuart, Florida.
Sector Miami Command Center watchstanders received an uncorrelated distress call via a VHF radio at approximately 10:30 p.m. The people reported they were on a 38-foot vessel, The Paradise, when they began to take on water and got into the life raft.
"The boater having a VHF marine radio aboard greatly assisted us in this rescue," said Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Reynolds, an operation specialist, Coast Guard Sector Miami command center. “Without having the radio aboard, this case could've ended differently.”