Code compliance issues and illegal alcohol use at city parks are on the agenda when the Marathon City Council meets Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Councilman Luis Gonzalez said he’s received phone calls from parents about liquor consumption at city parks, specifically Community, Jesse Hobbs and Rotary parks, and wants to ensure laws governing alcohol are being enforced. The community has spent hours as well as funds ensuring its parks are high quality, he said, and he wants the parks to be able to be enjoyed by everybody.