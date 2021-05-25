Federal commercial fishing regulations in the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic waters are now available on the free Fish Rules Commercial mobile app.
The South Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils have partnered with Fish Rules, LLC to create an app to host up-to-date, accurate commercial regulations.
The apps are now available for free in both the Apple Store at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fish-rules-commercial/id1534481224 and Google Play Store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fishrulesapp.commercial.