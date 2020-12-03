A story in the Tuesday, Dec. 1, edition of The Key West Citizen should have stated the cruise ship referenda limited the number of daily disembarkations to a total of not more than 1,500 persons. The Citizen regrets the error.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A story in the Tuesday, Dec. 1, edition of The Key West Citizen should have stated the cruise ship referenda limited the number of daily disembarkations to a total of not more than 1,500 persons. The Citizen regrets the error.