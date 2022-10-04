Corrections Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to editing errors, numerous mistakes appeared in the Weekend edition of the Keys Citizen:The word “county” was misspelled in the 1A banner;The weather map on 2A showed the forecast for the United States, not Monroe County as labeled;The caption was missing on a photo on 3A;Steven Roberts’ column was duplicated, and mislabeled on 4A;Photographs on 12A were taken by Keys Citizen photographer Rob O’Neal, with an additional photo submitted by Ted LundNumerous pages were mislabeled and/or contained incorrect dates.The Citizen regrets these errors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Photo Citizen Rob O'neal Photography Linguistics Publishing County Caption Mistake Error Recommended for you Trending Now Fire erupts at Key West International Airport Ian thrashes the Florida Keys Key West firefighters battling fire on Flagler Avenue Schools to reopen Friday; 400 still left without power Florida Keys feel impacts from Hurricane Ian Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions