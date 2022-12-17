Thousands of participants will be part of the world’s longest-running wildlife census, Audubon’s 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count, which contributes data to bird population research. Audubon’s Everglades Science Center staff will co-lead a count in the Florida Keys.

The National Audubon Society invites birdwatchers to participate in the community science survey. On Saturday, Dec. 17, birders and nature enthusiasts throughout the Florida Keys will take part in this tradition, many rising before dawn to participate.