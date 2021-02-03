Two Big Pine Key residents and a Naples man were arrested Sunday evening after more than an ounce of heroin and other drugs were found during a traffic stop, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Cory Arthur, 43, of Big Pine Key, and James Barrs, 57, of Naples, Florida, were both charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of methamphetamine. Barr was additionally charged with warrants stemming from violating conditions of his pre-trial release from a previous arrest.
Nicole Webb, 33, of Big Pine Key was charged with possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at approximately 4:50 p.m. Arthur, Barrs and Webb were inside the vehicle. K9 Coral alerted to the presence of drugs.
Thirty-six grams of heroin, four grams of methamphetamine, 14 Gabapentin pills (a painkiller, anticonvulsant and controlled substance) and a small amount of marijuana were found in the vehicle. The heroin had an estimated street value of more than $10,000
All three were taken to jail, where Barrs was being held on $125,000 bond, Arthur on $90,000 bond and Webb on $60,000 bond.