The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted three men who operated labor-staffing companies in Florida and Key West on charges of conspiracy to harbor non-resident aliens and induce them to remain in the country and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
According to the indictment by the Department of Justice, which was unsealed on Tuesday, Aug. 17, Mykhaylo Chugay, Oleksandr Morgunov, Volodymyr Ogorodnychuk and others owned and operated a series of state- and Key West-based labor-staffing companies between August 2007 and July 2021.
The companies listed were Paradise Choice, Paradise Choice Cleaning, Tropical City Group and Tropical City Services.
Chugay was listed as the registered agent for Paradise Choice Cleaning, based in Hallendale, Florida. The other three companies were listed as based in Key West.
Of the four companies cited in the indictment, only Tropical City Services was listed as active with the Florida Department of State.
The indictment charges that the defendants, through these staffing companies, facilitated employment in the hospitality industry of non-resident aliens who were not authorized to work in the United States.
If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the conspiracy to harbor aliens and induce them to remain in the United States and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the money laundering conspiracy, according to the Department of Justice.
Each count also carries the possibility of a fine and supervised release upon completion of any sentence of incarceration. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, according to the Department of Justice.
Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez for the Southern District of Florida made the announcement.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and IRS-Criminal Investigation are investigating the case.
Trial attorneys Sean Beaty and Jessica Kraft of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Clark of the Southern District of Florida are prosecuting the case.
An indictment is an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
In March, news of federal authorities investigating local labor companies began to surface in Key West and several property owners associations sent out notices to owners alerting them to the case. It was unclear Thursday whether that investigation was tied to this week’s indictments; representatives with the Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami could not be reached for comment.
The board of the 1800 Atlantic condominium association in Key West sent an email to owners alerting them to the investigation and its impact on the services there.
“The two companies in Key West that furnish contract labor have been closed by federal authorities for investigation of alleged illegal hiring practices,” the letter stated. “This will immediately impact our current staff and any required replacements.
“Our manager is working diligently to maintain stability in our workforce, but our competition with the hospitality and restaurant industry for laborers in Key West will be fierce. ... You may see a little gap or delay in services we have all grown to expect.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed the investigation in an email to The Key West Citizen in March but declined to comment or provide information about the labor-staffing companies involved in the investigation.
At that time, several local business owners said they were familiar with the company and the investigation but declined to talk about it on the record. Some owners did say that the crackdown and investigation were having an impact on some local businesses’ abilities to operate.
The Florida Keys’ workforce pool is as diverse as any, with workers coming from Mexico, Central and South America and as far as Eastern Europe.