Key West Police have arrested two additional suspects in the fatal shooting last month of a 19-year-old man in Bahama Village, according to police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Cortez Rees Leatherwood, 20, and Daino Lamont Gaines, 18, along with Angel Font, 21, are suspects in the shooting of Jossue Emmanuel Gomes, who was found bleeding at the intersection of Amelia and Howe streets in Bahama Village in the early morning hours of June 22. He later died.
Police have not released details of the crime or motive.
All three face first-degree murder charges, as well as robbery, Crean said.
Leatherwood was arrested Thursday, July 15, by Key West Police, while Gaines was arrested Wednesday, July 14, and was being in Miami-Dade County on an out-of-county warrant. Font, who was quickly captured in Brevard County, also is being held at the Monroe County Jail.