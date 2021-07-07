A man who was arrested after allegedly shooting at police and rangers in Everglades National Park in late March died while being held at the Federal Detention Center near downtown Miami, awaiting his next court proceeding.
An online inmate database lists Drew C. Sikes, 37, of Palmetto Bay, as dead as of June 16 but does not give any cause of death.
The Miami Herald reported that his death is under investigation by a number of agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice and Bureau of Prisons.
Eric Speirs, a union representative for the guards who work at the prison, told the newspaper that correctional officers do not appear to be at fault in Sikes’ death.
According to Speirs, Sikes may have been high on some sort of substance and threatened a guard before being pepper sprayed and running into a wall.
Sikes then was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and died.
On March 28, Sikes engaged officers and park rangers with gunfire from an AK-47, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. A release from that office said Sikes was involved in an altercation earlier in the day that left an alleged victim with scrapes and marks in the face area.
Officers then began searching for Sikes along the main road through Everglades National Park, in a remote area between Flamingo and Mahogany Hammock Trail.
They located an area where they believed Sikes was hiding and used a loudspeaker to tell him to exit the woods.
At that time, officers heard gunfire and felt rounds traveling over their heads, according to the release. The officers ordered Sikes to stop shooting and negotiated with him for over an hour, after which he finally surrendered and was arrested. According to the Herald, he asked for police to kill him during the altercation.
The FBI, National Park Service and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation. The following day, police presence could still be observed along the side of the road where the shooting was said to have occurred.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not respond to requests for further comment.