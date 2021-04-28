There’s the Nigerian prince who needs you to send him cash so he can send you millions in return; there are the phone calls claiming to be law enforcement officers wanting you to buy hundreds of dollars of gift cards.
Now it’s text messages from “Amazon.”
An Islamorada resident reported the scam Monday to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Crime Watch team.
The resident received a text purportedly from Amazon stating they won a company raffle. The resident called Amazon and learned it was a scam. This report comes as news of several different Amazon-related scams are being reported throughout the country. There has been a spike in Amazon scams since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
According to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, you should notify the company if you get a notification from Amazon. Never give personal and/or financial information over the phone, Linhardt said in a news release.
The Amazon scam comes on the heels of fresh reports of another scam again hitting Monroe County: A family member is in some trouble and needs your money.
All residents should be weary of any unknown third-party caller requesting money because a loved one is supposedly in trouble. Always hang up and call that loved to make sure they’re OK. Never send money over the phone. Legitimate law enforcement does not operate in such ways, Linhardt said.
Usually the scammers will say something like your loved one has been arrested or was involved in a vehicle crash. Hang up, even if the callers claim to be law enforcement.
Scammers have been cloning legitimate law enforcement and other government office phone numbers in an effort to appear legitimate. Some residents have previously reported getting calls from someone posing as Sheriff Rick Ramsay. The family scam aside, thieves also often say you have a warrant for your arrest for missing jury duty or some other legal issue, and that you can resolve the issue by paying over the phone. Never pay over the phone. Hang up and call back the number.
Additionally, Linhardt said to never make any sort of purchase or monetary transaction with and/or using gift cards online or via the phone, noting that gift cards are a giveaway you are being scammed.
Residents should never give personal, monetary or gift card information to anyone over the phone, in a text or an email — regardless of who they claim to be — without first checking with that person, utility or government agency, according to Linhardt.
Anyone with information about any such crimes can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 305-292-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. If a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward.
Tips may also be submitted online at http://www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.