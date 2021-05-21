Altercations and intimidation have become all too familiar occurrences this month at Sugarloaf School, as for a third time in less than two weeks, authorities are conducting an investigation into possible criminal activity at the K-8 school in the Lower Keys.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 13-year-old eighth-grader Tuesday after he shoved and resisted a deputy, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, said.
Amber Acevedo, Monroe County District Coordinator of Professional Development and Community Relations, said in an email, “Counselors are available to students and specific sessions have taken place based on identified needs,” while adding, “The three incidents were unrelated.”
On May 7, two student-on-student transgressions occurred:
• A fifth-grader, who is 11, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery (felony level) in an attack on two fellow students with scissors to cause wounds requiring stitches and bandages; and
• The mother of a 13-year-old contacted the school that same day to report that her daughter texted her, saying a male student had addressed her using the “n-word,” according to reports, and that a “racist” message had been written on a chalkboard.
The Sheriff’s Office also is involved in those incident investigations, and counselors and social workers were brought in to aid students.
The student provoking Tuesday’s incident was charged with resisting arrest with violence, disrupting a public school and making threats, according to Linhardt. The incident began when the student created a disturbance in the gym and would not follow teacher instructions, Linhardt said.
School Resource Officer Sgt. Eric Mixon responded to the gym and found the student screaming. The eighth-grader began pushing and resisting Sgt. Mixon en route to the office. He screamed threats that resulted in the fear of future violence, Linhardt said.
Both Sgt. Mixon and the student ended up on the ground after the student shoved Sgt. Mixon as he tried to curb the student from further fighting. The student stopped resisting when Sgt. Mixon began having a medical issue; Mixon was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center where he was treated and released, Linhardt said.
The student was arrested, taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and released to the custody of his parents, according to Linhardt.
"Sugarloaf is an excellent school, and it is unfortunate that the school has had a series of difficult issues to deal with over the past weeks," said Monroe County School District Superintendent Theresa Axford. "Schools are places where students converge from all different places and backgrounds, and it is the job of the school to create a safe environment where students conform to standards established in the Code of Student Conduct.
"As educators, we work with students to help them embrace standards of behavior, and we use consequences as well when they are required. We employ individual counseling, group counseling and education of entire groups to help students with appropriate behavior. All of these methods are in being used at Sugarloaf at this time and our resources are being deployed to support the students and families there," Axford said.