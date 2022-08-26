Another victim has come forward claiming she was sexually assaulted by a man falsely claiming to be a rideshare driver.

Authorities have added additional charges against Enmanuel Noslen Teixeira, 32 of Stock Island. Teixeira has been in the Stock Island jail since he was arrested Aug. 18 on sexual assault, kidnapping, battery and indecent exposure charges for reportedly attempting to sexually assault a passenger, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

TEIXEIRA, ENMANUEL NOSLEN

