Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies made numerous arrests during the weekend involving weapons — one following an attack with a machete, and the second after a traffic stop leading to a gun possession charge.
On Sunday, June 20, two Marathon men were arrested after threatening a man who was playing loud music.
Diovi Amador Carrillo, 50, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault or battery, while Yeovani Concepcion Pombo, 54, was charged with battery and burglary with assault or battery, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.
There were no serious injuries reported.
Sgt. Scott Ward and deputies Christopher Rufin and William Daniels responded to a residence on the 13000 block of the Overseas Highway at approximately 5:06 p.m. where they found the 59-year-old victim.
The victim said he was playing his music loudly when both suspects entered his residence. Amador Carrillo had a machete. Both Amador Carrillo and Concepcion Pombo demanded the victim turn down the music, but he refused. The victim stated Amador Carrillo swung the machete at him at one point but did not hit him. Both men threatened to kill the victim.
Both suspects gave conflicting statements as to what occurred.
A machete matching the victim’s description was found in Amador Carillo’s residence nearby.
Both suspects were taken to jail.
Early Monday morning, a Plantation, Florida man was arrested following a traffic stop where he was found to be in possession of drugs and a gun.
Mike Cifuentes, 26, was charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a gun during a felony.
Deputy Corbin Hradecky was on patrol at approximately 1:30 a.m. when he saw a Lexus traveling northbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 104. The car was traveling 72 mph in a 45 mph zone. Deputy Hradecky turned on his lights and sirens. The Lexus stopped near Mile Marker 106.5. There was a female driver and female in the front passenger seat. Cifuentes was in a rear passenger seat.
Deputy Hradecky asked if there were any weapons in the car, and Cifuentes said he had a gun in his waistband. Deputy Wedlet Jean Jacques arrived to assist. A loaded Glock was secured.
Deputy Hradecky informed the two females of the odor of marijuana emanating from the car. Cifuentes stated there was marijuana in the backseat near where he was sitting. A pouch was found that contained a water pipe, a small amount of shake marijuana, multiple THC vape pens, rolling papers and other paraphernalia. Cifuentes stated all the items belonged to him.
The two women were released at the scene.
Cifuentes was taken to jail.