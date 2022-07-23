Florida Keys and federal law enforcement agencies are continuing their crackdown on the notorious biker gang, the Pagans.
Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and the Key West Police Department assisted the FBI in the arrest of a Pagans motorcycle gang member, Justin August Meyer, at a Staples Avenue residence on Monday, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
The location was the same as a previous search performed by the Sheriffs’ Office in January, which resulted in Meyer, 31, of Key West, being charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. About 12 grams of cocaine, an AR-15 pistol, a 9 mm pistol, 140 rounds of ammunition, $3,310 in suspected drug sales and a digital scale were found in the residence, Linhardt said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami subsequently filed a superseding indictment for the two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon charge and will be prosecuting Meyer on those charges, Linhardt said. The arrest warrant on Monday was related to those federal charges and as such the FBI was the primary agency involved in the arrest.
“This motorcycle gang will always remain on my radar and I take the crimes they commit very seriously as do our law enforcement partners at the local, state and federal levels,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “Law-abiding residents and members of this gang can expect me to remain committed to arresting those who seek to intimidate others and bring illegal drugs and weapons into this community. My message to anyone guilty of those crimes is simple: Comply with the law or move out of Monroe County.”
The federal case will take priority and will be prosecuted first, according to representatives with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office. State prosecutors will then prosecute Meyer on the state charges.
“We plan to send a message that it is not going to be a pleasant experience for them (the Pagans) if they come to the Florida Keys to sell their drugs and intimidate people,” Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward said.
Meyer was one of four men affiliated with the Pagans motorcycle gang arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office since 2019, Linhardt said.
Deputies arrested Ryan Alan St. Clair, 30, in February 2022 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a license, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, Linhardt said. Deputies found two knives, a 9 mm handgun, a stun gun, 2 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of a crystal-like white powder that St. Clair identified as “Molly,” and 8 grams of marijuana following a suspicious call at the Bahia Honda Bridge, Linhardt said.
Deputies arrested Austin Christopher Reynolds, 27, of Key West also in February 2022 after fleeing from a deputy on U.S. 1 on Stock Island, Linhardt said. Reynolds was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon (a large knife) by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, fleeing and eluding, evidence tampering, reckless driving and knowingly driving with a suspended license, Linhardt said.
Deputies arrested Adam Matthew Miller, 42, of Big Pine Key, in 2019 for making threats on Facebook, Linhardt said. Miller posted a picture of himself holding a knife that was captioned: “Support Pagan’s MC or else! Support or life support! Sons of the Fire God coming to a neighborhood near you!”