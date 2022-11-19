2022.11.19 key deer shot

Federal authorities are investigating the shooting of a Key deer on Big Pine Key, which occurred on Wednesday. The Key deer had been injured and was tangled in rope.

 Photo provided

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which oversees management of the National Key Deer Refuge and other federal refuges in the Florida Keys, did not divulge details of the shooting but did issue a statement on Friday.

