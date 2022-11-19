Federal authorities are investigating the shooting of a Key deer on Big Pine Key, which occurred on Wednesday.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which oversees management of the National Key Deer Refuge and other federal refuges in the Florida Keys, did not divulge details of the shooting but did issue a statement on Friday.
“On Wednesday, November 16, the Service’s Office of Law Enforcement was informed that a Key deer was shot and killed on a residential lot on Big Pine Key, Monroe County, Florida,” Fish and Wildlife Service spokeswoman Jennifer M. Koches wrote. “A Federal Wildlife Officer as well as officers from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene. The Service is working with the State of Florida, and our agents are currently gathering facts as part of an ongoing investigation. Per Service policy, we cannot provide any further comments due to an ongoing investigation.”
People familiar with the shooting told The Keys Citizen that a woman shot the deer near the corner of Independence Avenue and Ship’s Way on Big Pine Key because the animal appeared to be severely injured and the shooter appeared to have thought the animal needed to be put down, they said.
The Key deer had been injured for several days and was tangled in rope at some point. Photos of the deer have been circulating on Facebook and show the deer covered in cuts, abrasions and injuries with what looks like road rash from being possibly dragged or dragging itself along the ground or pavement. One photo showed the deer with the rope tangled in its antlers.
The case comes several months after Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered an injured Key deer hidden in the rear compartment of a motor vehicle. The deer was taken to be treated by a veterinarian who specializes in the care of endangered Key deer, according to Koches.
After examination, a decision was made to euthanize the deer based upon the recommendation of the veterinarian, extent of identified injuries, and clear suffering that the wild animal was experiencing, Koches said.
“The Service does not take lightly the decision to euthanize an endangered species, but the decision was made in this case to be in the best interest of the animal’s welfare,” Koches said.
The FWC charged Yoankis Hernandez Pena, 38, and Andres Leon Valdes, 45, with cruelty to animals and taking, possessing or selling a federally designated endangered or threatened species, Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Deputies stopped a blue Chevrolet hatchback-style vehicle near mile marker 56 that was failing to stay in its lane at approximately 1:56 a.m. Sunday, July 24, Linhardt said.
Deputies quickly realized why the vehicle was weaving: An injured Key deer was inside the vehicle on top of a cooler, lawn chairs and other miscellaneous objects.
The two men in the vehicle said they struck the Key deer on U.S. 1 north of the Seven Mile Bridge and initially thought it was dead.
That area is not consistent with the known Key deer habitat, which is primarily located on Big Pine Key, No Name Key and patches of other areas in the Lower Keys.
The men stated they initially thought the deer was dead but realized it was still alive, so they decided to take it to a veterinarian in Miami for treatment. Both men stated they never called 911, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
FWC officers responded to investigate further. The men, who admitted to putting the deer in the vehicle, were arrested.
The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case and the case is still pending in court.
The Key deer is a federally protected endangered deer that lives only in the Florida Keys. It is a subspecies of the white-tailed deer.