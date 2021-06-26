Angel Font, the Key West suspect who authorities had sought since Tuesday morning’s fatal shooting of Jossue Emmanuel Gomez, was taken into custody Thursday after he was discovered hiding on a property in Brevard County, Florida, according to a Key West Police Department news release.
Font, 21, was arrested for outstanding warrants and is a suspect in the shooting death of Gomez, 19, who was found shot and bleeding at the intersection of Amelia and Howe streets in Bahama Village just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Key West Police Department spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Gomez was airlifted to Jackson Memorial in Miami, where he was pronounced dead.
Key West Police Department detectives acted with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations.
Police have not released details of the crime or motive, Crean said. Rewards totaling $10,000 from CrimeStoppers and a Key West automotive business were offered for information that could lead to Font’s arrest.
Font was found in Brevard County at an unspecified location. Titusville is the county seat, and the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island and Cocoa Beach are top attractions in the area.
Font had been arrested on a felony charge March 13, 2019, by Key West Police for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (gas/air-powered gun), and also for a misdemeanor, trespassing on a property.
Officer Kevin O’Connell, in the report for those charges, stated that Font, then 18, pointed a gun at him while being observed by O’Connell in connection to a resident’s call suspecting a possible break-in.
Font eventually responded to O’Connell’s “loud verbal commands” to drop the gun while the officer pulled his “duty weapon.” Font threw the gun to his left, said it wasn’t real, and later stated that he did not initially see or hear O’Connell with the volume on his headphones “turned all the way up.”
He was being held Friday at the Brevard County jail without bond.