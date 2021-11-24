With the holidays approaching, one Marathon family is proving that “Family Feud” is more than a television game show.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a father and his daughter Sunday morning following an altercation at the Brass Monkey bar in Marathon, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Keith Warren Crews and Grace Ann Crews, both of Marathon, were both charged with battery and resisting arrest, Linhardt said.
Multiple deputies responded to the bar at approximately 1:30 a.m. Nov. 21 regarding a battery. The reported victim of the assault told deputies that Grace Crews took a seat at the bar, which spurred a verbal disagreement, Linhardt said.
The victim stated Grace Crews eventually kicked her and punched her in the face. Deputies noted a fresh bruise under the victim’s eye, Linhardt said.
Grace Crews initially refused to provide her identification or give her name or date of birth. While deputies spoke to Grace Crews, her father, Keith, as well as Crews’ mother and brother began to interfere with deputies as they placed her in custody, Linhardt said.
Keith Crews did not obey deputies commands to back up, and he began to loudly curse at them, reports state. Keith Crews tensed up and pulled away when deputies went to detain him. Both Grace and Keith Crews were taken to jail, Linhardt said.
This is not Grace Crews’ first arrest for violence. In April, she allegedly broke into her ex-boyfriend’s home in Hilltown Township, Pennsylvania, and stabbed him with a broken bottle, according to the media outlet the North Penn Now.
Grace Crews, 30, was charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass April 4 incident, according to North Penn Now, citing a police report.
Police were dispatched to a resident for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, police said that Crews was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the driveway and the victim remained inside the home.
Police officers made contact with the victim, who had blood-soaked makeshift bandages covering his upper right arm, according to reports. After the bandages were removed, police said they observed a deep laceration approximately 6 inches long.
The victim told police Crews would stay with him from time to time; however, she did not live at the home and she did not have a key to the residence. Investigators said the victim was sleeping in his bedroom when he was awoken by Crews and an argument ensued. Crews then grabbed a beer bottle, broke it and swung at the victim, causing the injury, North Penn Now reported, again citing a police report.
The criminal complaint states that the victim received more than 12 stitches, the news outlet reported.
Investigators said that Crews had forced entry into the home via smashing out the glass of an exterior rear door. Police attempted to speak with Crews on scene, but the complaint states that she was not forthcoming with information. She did, however, tell police that she was kicked in the knee prior to grabbing and breaking the bottle, the North Penn Now reported.
The disposition of her criminal case in Pennsylvania was not known as of press time.