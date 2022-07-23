Authorities arrested two people on murder charges, and another person for reportedly attempting to light her boyfriend on fire, in the past two days in three separate cases.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 42-year-old Marathon woman on Thursday, July 21, for reportedly lighting bedsheets on fire while her boyfriend was sleeping, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release. The 24-year-old victim suffered a burn to his foot but had no life-threatening injuries.
Melody Sunshine McCarter was charged with attempted arson resulting in injury to another and battery, Linhardt said.
Deputies were called to the 1300 block of Ocean Breeze Avenue in Marathon at approximately 10 p.m. regarding a domestic issue. The victim and McCarter were outside the residence when the Sheriff’s Office arrived. McCarter appeared to be intoxicated.
The victim stated he and McCarter had an argument. He then went to bed and awoke to find the sheets on fire and McCarter stating she was calling law enforcement. McCarter admitted to setting the sheets on fire. McCarter was taken to jail, Linhardt said, and was being held without bond.
Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 39-year-old Sean Booth Chidester, of Marathon man, on a murder charge on Friday, July 22, for reportedly fatally shooting his girlfriend after falsely claiming she committed suicide earlier this month, Linhardt said.
“Thankfully, there are few murders in the Florida Keys, but when they do occur, the Sheriff’s Office will always work aggressively and vigilantly to resolve them as quickly as possible,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “I want to thank my staff, the State Attorney’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office for their diligent work in resolving this sad case.
The case began on July 14, when the Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on the 1000 block of Sylvia Avenue in Marathon regarding an alleged suicide, Linhardt said. Chidester was at the scene. The body of 38-year-old Daniela Blackburn was inside the residence. She had been shot in the head with a handgun. Chidester claimed Blackburn shot herself while he was in another room. The 9 mm handgun was found in the residence, Linhardt said.
The county medical examiner found the wound was not consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Linhardt said. Detectives found Blackburn had no prior history of mental illness or suicidal tendencies. Chidester is currently in jail on a $1 million bail on the murder charge.
The Key West Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service on Thursday, July 21, apprehended a 34-year-old man wanted on murder charges in Texas.
Jason Terrell Smith was wanted for his involvement in a double homicide of two individuals shot and killed in Fort Worth, Texas in May 2021.
The KWPD Criminal Investigations Unit received information that Smith was believed to be residing in Key West. Detectives and a U.S. Marshal Deputy spotted Smith frequenting an apartment located at Robert Gabriel Apartments, 320 Angela St., police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
The Key West Police Department Special Response Team, Criminal Investigations Unit and Special Investigations Unit detectives, along with a deputy from the U.S. Marshal Service, were able to successfully apprehend Smith at the apartments, Crean said. A loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol was located in Smith’s waistband when he was taken into custody. It was not known Friday if the pistol was the weapon used in the Texas killings, Crean said.
An inquiry into Smith’s criminal history revealed multiple violent arrests and felony convictions. Smith was arrested on the warrant for murder and will be facing additional charges as a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, Crean said.
Smith was wanted in the May 21, 2021 killings of Harris Hasan and Martin Cisneros, according to his arrest warrant. Smith and Hasan become involved in a gun battle with another man, Cornelius Henderson. Cisneros was not involved in the gun battle, but sitting nearby when he was struck by bullets, according to the warrant.