A 65-year-old Big Pine Key bicyclist was arrested earlier this week after driving into oncoming traffic despite orders to walk home from a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Michael Eddie Brackins was charged with DUI bicycle, DUI with a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher, resisting arrest, threatening a law enforcement officer, assault and possession of drug paraphernalia (marijuana pipe).
Deputy Brandon White was called to the Winn-Dixie on Big Pine Key at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, where a manager said Brackins was threatening customers and causing a disturbance. Brackins rode away on his bicycle on the wrong side of the road and into oncoming traffic, despite orders from the deputy to stop.
Brackins was stopped on Wilder Road and Deputy White warned him that he was trespassed from the grocery store, and the deputy instructed Brackins to walk his bike home after he admitted he had been drinking.
Brackins walked approximately 20 yards from the deputy, and then got back on his bicycle and rode into oncoming traffic again and was nearly struck by a truck and a sport utility vehicle. Deputy White yelled at Brackins to get out of the road, and he then attempted to strike the deputy with the bicycle. Deputy White then stopped Brackins, who failed field sobriety exercises.
Brackins resisted as the deputy attempted to place him in the back of the patrol car, and he threatened to harm the deputy multiple times en route to jail, reports state.