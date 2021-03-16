A 41-year-old Big Pine Key woman was arrested recently after attacking a neighbor, deputies and paramedics.
Ashley Marie Tweed was charged with two counts of a battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting with violence, two counts of resisting arrest without violence and battery. She also had warrants out of Broward County for possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and prostitution.
Deputy Anthony Buscemi responded to Geranium Drive at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Friday, March 12, regarding a suspicious person who attacked someone. The male caller said he saw a blonde woman lying in the street. He went to check on her when she slapped the drink out of his hand and began hitting him. The female fled but was found by the caller nearby. This time she was naked and was hitting someone’s car.
Deputy Buscemi arrived on Bittersweet Avenue to find several people, including the female suspect later identified as Tweed, in the street. Tweed ran away and then hid underneath a truck on Geranium Drive. Deputy Jonathan Lane arrived on scene. Tweed initially refused to come out, but when she did, she threw rocks at Deputy Buscemi. Tweed ran toward a residence. Deputy Buscemi fired his Taser, but it had no effect. Deputy Lane fired his Taser at Tweed as she ran upstairs and inside the residence.
Tweed was found in a bathroom. Tweed resisted arrest throughout the incident, kicking at deputies.
While inside a patrol car as crews were trying to remove Taser barbs, Tweed began smashing her head against the divider, causing her head to split open. Tweed was removed so paramedics could render further aid. Tweed continued to kick and twist away from everyone on scene.
Tweed was taken via ambulance to Lower Keys Medical Center where she received more than 10 staples to her head.
She was eventually cleared by medical staff at the hospital and taken to jail, where she was being held on $80,000 bond.